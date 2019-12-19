CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Police in West Virginia’s capital city have asked for the public’s help in solving the slaying of an 18-year-old woman who was gunned down last month.

Charleston police held a news conference Wednesday morning at City Hall to plead with any potential witnesses in the fatal shooting of Laurina Blake to come forward.

Charleston Police Chief Opie Smith said information can be submitted anonymously.

“This child wasn’t alive long enough to experience good things in life, which is very sad,” Smith said. “We must get her family and friends answers to who did this.”

Authorities say they found Blake on Nov. 30 lying on Lovell Drive in Charleston with multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Her death has gotten special attention in the city, with community members hosting a candlelight vigil and the Charleston City Council observing a moment of silence for her during its Dec. 2 meeting.

