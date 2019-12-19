Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday offered a long-distance sign of support for President Trump in Washington’s impeachment saga, saying the case appeared to be the work of embittered Democratic Party lawmakers based on “dreamed up” grounds.

“The party that lost the [2016 American presidential] election is continuing the fight by other means,” Mr. Putin, 67, said during his now-famous year-end annual press conference in Moscow.

The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach Mr. Trump, but most analysts expect him to be acquitted by the Republican Senate.

“It’s unlikely they will want to remove from power a representative of their party based on what are, in my opinion, completely dreamed-up reasons,” Mr. Putin said.

Mr. Putin said Democratic lawmakers had “invented” allegations that Mr. Trump tried to pressure Ukraine into opening an inquiry into Joe Biden, his possible Democratic rival in next year’s presidential election, and his son, Hunter, by withholding millions of dollars of congressionally approved military aid.

Mr. Putin, who consistently denies the Kremlin tried to influence the 2016 vote in Mr. Trump’s favor, called the impeachment saga a continuation of political “in-fighting” in the United States.

