Thursday, December 19, 2019

DENVER (AP) - A Denver radio station has canceled a scheduled program after one of the hosts said a school shooting would help break up media coverage of impeachment proceedings.

Chuck Bonniwell from the show “Chuck & Julie” was complaining Tuesday about an abundance of media coverage on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“You wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monotony,” Bonniwell said.

His co-host and wife Julie Hayden immediately reprimanded him and told listeners not to call in.

Radio executives immediately canceled the show.

KNUS-AM gave an official statement on its website stating that the 1-4 p.m. weekday slot would now feature the Salem Network show America First hosted by Sebastian Gorka.

Bonniwell said Wednesday his comment was meant as a joke.

“Making a statement like that is just unbelievable to me, especially our family. I couldn’t believe it,” said John Castillo, father of a STEM School shooting victim Kendrick Castillo. “People always say they’re sorry — we’re sorry for your loss, sorry for the statement we made — make it your life work to prove it. Do something different. Advocate for good,” Castillo told KDVR-TV.

KNUS-AM is owned by Salem Media Group, which specializes in Christian and conservative content.

