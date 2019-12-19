A Pentagon review has found no “immediate” threat from Saudi Arabian nationals attending military training in the U.S. following a Dec. 6 shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer that left three people dead at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla.

But, in a telephone call with Pentagon reporters, the officials declined to say if the reviews turned up any information directly linked to the shooting.

“We will continue the vetting for the remainder of all current international military students and apply the same procedures to any [foreign students] while we work with our colleagues” from the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security, said Garry Reid, director of defense intelligence at the Pentagon.

The review team included representatives from the Defense Department, State Department, Homeland Security and the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh.

As part of the review, the analysts went through all available government and commercial computer accounts as well as social media activity of the Saudi students going through training in the U.S. Nothing has been found at this point to call into question the Saudi Arabian military students in the U.S., officials said.

