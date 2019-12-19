By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 19, 2019

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian media say shots have been fired in downtown Moscow near to the headquarters of the country’s national security agency, with at least one person believed to have died.

Citing an unidentified source, news agency Moskva said one person was killed in Thursday’s incident near the headquarters of the FSB, which is the main successor agency to the KGB.

There was no immediate official information on the shooting.

