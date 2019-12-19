By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 19, 2019

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) - State police say three people have been reported shot in Rhode Island.

Col. James Manni tells The Providence Journal that the shooting happened Thursday morning at an elderly housing complex in Westerly, a town along the Connecticut state line.

The newspaper says the shooter appears to still be at large and that a state police tactical team is responding. It’s not clear the extent of the injuries of the shooting victims.

Reports of gunfire at the Babcock Village apartments prompted Westerly schools, the local hospital and at least one nearby business to order a lockdown as a precaution.

