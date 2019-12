Another day in the Trump administration, another stock-market record.

Investors shrugged off President Trump’s impeachment on Thursday, sending all three major stock markets to intra-day trading record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 118 points by mid-afternoon, or 0.4%, climbing to 28,356 points. The tech-heavy NASDAQ rose 0.5%, and the S&P 500 gained 0.4%.

