By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 19, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Officers have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Omaha’s Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.

Daniel Clemons is charged with first-degree murder, assault and three weapons crimes, court records say. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Clemons, 39.

Officers were called to the area around 2:40 p.m. Dec. 4 for reports of gunfire. They found a man on the sidewalk with severe injuries. The victim, Jethro Dufour, 33, died at a hospital, police said.

Witnesses told police that a crash involving at least one vehicle immediately followed the gunfire and that two men were seen fleeing in a sport utility vehicle.

