Updated: 8:36 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019

Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer on Thursday said it’s going to take an unconventional candidate to beat President Trump in 2020, saying Mr. Trump managed to take down the “best-prepared candidate in American history” in Hillary Clinton the last time around.

“I think we need a different, unconventional way of attacking a different, unconventional president who actually went after the best-prepared candidate in American history and beat her,” Mr. Steyer said at Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles.

Mr. Steyer, a former hedge fund manager, pitched his own business expertise as unique among the seven candidates on stage.

“My experience building a business, understanding how to make that happen means I can go toe-to-toe with Mr. Trump and take him down on the economy and expose him as a fraud and failure, and I think that’s different from the other people on this stage,” Mr. Steyer said.

