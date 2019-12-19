Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer on Thursday said it’s going to take an unconventional candidate to beat President Trump in 2020, saying Mr. Trump managed to take down the “best-prepared candidate in American history” in Hillary Clinton the last time around.

“I think we need a different, unconventional way of attacking a different, unconventional president who actually went after the best-prepared candidate in American history and beat her,” Mr. Steyer said at Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles.

Mr. Steyer, a former hedge fund manager, pitched his own business expertise as unique among the seven candidates on stage.

“My experience building a business, understanding how to make that happen means I can go toe-to-toe with Mr. Trump and take him down on the economy and expose him as a fraud and failure, and I think that’s different from the other people on this stage,” Mr. Steyer said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.