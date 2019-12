President Trump welcomed party-switching Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey to the GOP on Thursday, a day after the lawmaker was one of only three House Democrats to vote against Mr. Trump’s impeachment.

The president hosted Mr. Van Drew in the Oval Office in mid-afternoon with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Vice President Mike Pence and others.

Mr. Trump said he had a “very big announcement… Jeff will be joining the Republican Party.”

