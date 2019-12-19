By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 19, 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - A 35-year-old western New York woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography along with her boyfriend.

Bonnie Hughes of Rochester was sentenced in federal court for taking sexually explicit photos of a 10-year-old girl and sending them to her boyfriend’s phone, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Hughes permitted her boyfriend, John Kohlmeier, to have sex with the child on several occasions, sometimes with Hughes participating.

Kohlmeier was previously convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Both defendants were also convicted in state court.

