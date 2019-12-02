ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Anchorage police say the bodies of two people were found in a sport utility vehicle that burned on the city’s east side.

Police shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday responded to reports of a vehicle fire.

They found the SUV fully engulfed in a vacant lot on Newell Street a few blocks east of Boniface Parkway.

Police are working with the state medical examiner to determine cause of death and confirm the victims’ identities. Police say names of the victims will be released after next-of-kin are notified.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.