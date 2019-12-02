NEW YORK (AP) - The Associated Press has named Andale Gross as the new editor of a team that covers race and ethnicity in America.

Gross and the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team will be heavily engaged in coverage of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, while also working with AP bureaus in Washington, D.C., across the country and around the world to deliver standout coverage of breaking news and enterprise on the topics of race and changing demographics.

“Andale brings a wealth of experience, leadership and expertise on a beat that is one of the AP’s top journalistic priorities, especially in an election year. We are excited to have him take on this new position to execute our vision for distinctive coverage of race in America,” said Noreen Gillespie, deputy managing editor for U.S. News.

Gross has worked at the AP since 2006, as a reporter in Kansas City and an editor based in Chicago for the last 10 years. He’s also been a vital contributor to the Race and Ethnicity team and was dispatched to Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 to cover the unrest after a grand jury decided not to indict a white police officer in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown.

Gross is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists and has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri.

The team includes journalists based across the United States. The AP will also be hiring another reporter to add to the team, and will add a six-month intern focused on the subject in 2020.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.