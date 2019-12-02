House Judiciary Democrats announced Monday evening the four legal experts set to kick off the next phase of the impeachment inquiry.

Democrats have called Noah Feldman of Harvard Law School, Pamela S. Karlan of Stanford Law School, Michal Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina School of Law and Johnathan Turley of George Washington University Law School to testify Wednesday.

The first hearing is set lay out the groundwork for President Trump’s impeachment.

It is set to start the day after the House Intelligence Committee, which has overseen the impeachment investigation since early October and two weeks of public hearings, votes on their report, which will pass the torch to the judiciary.

Republicans have already slammed the upcoming hearings, accusing the Democrats of getting ahead of themselves and pursuing a partisan objective.

