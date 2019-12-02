President Trump criticized congressional Democrats Monday for pursuing their impeachment “hoax” while he’s departing the U.S. for a NATO conference in London.

“This is one of the most important journeys we make as president,” Mr. Trump told reporters as he left the White House for the three-day trip abroad. “And for them to be doing this and saying this and putting an impeachment on the table … is a hoax to start off with.”

He said House Democrats have been scheming to impeach him for more than one year, but chose “the exact time when I’m going to NATO” to hold the first Judiciary Committee hearing on an impeachment case.

The president said polling shows that Democrats “are being killed in their own districts” over impeachment.

“Republicans have never been so united,” Mr. Trump said.

Noting that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky again stated there was no “quid pro quo” over U.S. military aid, Mr. Trump said, “That should be ‘case over.’ “

