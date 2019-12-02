Anti-Trump lawyer George Conway taunted wife Kellyanne Conway over President Trump on Monday, apparently doing so for the first time directly and publicly.

Mrs. Conway, a senior adviser to the president, commented on a video showing former Vice President Joseph R. Biden talking about his “hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun and the kids used to reach in the pool and rub my leg down and watch the hair come back up again.”

A nonplussed Mrs. Conway replied to that video on Twitter with “WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe. We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”

At that Mr. Conway pounced.

“Your boss apparently thought so,” he wrote.

In barely two hours, Mr. Conway’s reply had been retweeted more than 7,000 times, garnered 39,000 “likes” and been responded to with remarks like “It happened,” “Oh, snap! No, you didn’t” and “I never thought I’d see this. NEVER!”

The manifest disagreement between the Conways over Mr. Trump had always remained private, though much remarked on.

When Wolf Blitzer tried to bring up “issues” in the marriage when Mrs. Conway was appearing on CNN, she let him have it.

“I think you embarrassed yourself, and I’m embarrassed for you because this is CNN now?” she said. “I looked up to you when I was in college and law school. I would turn on CNN to see what Wolf Blitzer had to say about war, famine, disruption abroad. I really respected you for all those years as somebody that would give you the news, and now the news is what somebody’s husband says?”

