BISMARCK, N.D. — A photo of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at a Native American reservation in North Dakota has been archived at the Library of Congress in Washington.

Photographer Shane Balkowitsch preserved the image on a glass plate and titled it “Standing For Us All.” The method known as “wet plate collodion” involves wetting glass with various chemicals before inserting the plate into a camera and developing the photo.

Balkowitsch told the Bismarck Tribune that it’s his “most important work to date.”

The photo shows 16-year-old Thunberg looking into the distance during a visit to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. She shared it on Twitter when she left North America on Nov. 13.

Another image, a close-up Thunberg’s face, will be featured at the Swedish History Museum in Stockholm.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.