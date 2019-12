SAN DIEGO (AP) - U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter says he will plead guilty on Tuesday to a charge of misusing campaign funds.

The California Republican is facing charges he looted campaign cash to finance vacations, golf outings and other personal expenses, a judge said Monday.

He tells KUSI television in San Diego he is changing his plea to protect his children.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.