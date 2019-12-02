DENVER (AP) - A Colorado judge who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence will be suspended for 28 days without pay.

The Colorado Supreme Court censured and ordered the punishment 21st Judicial District Judge Lance Timbreza on Monday, following the recommendation of the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline.

Authorities said Timbreza crashed his vehicle into roadside trees and bushes in Grand Junction to try to avoid a collision with another vehicle after a day of drinking on June 15.

The Daily Sentinel reported that Timbreza was sentenced in September by a visiting judge to the minimum of two days in jail, which will be suspended if he completes a year of unsupervised probation. He was also ordered to perform 36 hours of public service and pay a $200 fine plus court costs.

