The Justice Department late Monday cautioned against media speculation about an upcoming inspector general’s report on the FBI’s Russia probe.

The comments came after the Washington Post reported Attorney General William P. Barr disputed a purported key finding in the report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Post said Mr. Barr disagreed with Mr. Horowitz’s alleged conclusion that the FBI was justified in opening an investigation into the Trump campaign in the months before the 2016 presidential election.

The Post said Mr. Barr believes evidence from other investigations, including one being conducted by U.S. Attorney John Durham could change that conclusion.

While not directly disputing The Post story, a Justice Department spokeswoman urged the public to wait until Mr. Horowitz’s conclusions are revealed on December 9.

“The Inspector General’s investigation is a credit to the Department of Justice. His excellent work has uncovered significant information that the American people will soon be able to read for themselves. Rather than speculating, people should read the report for themselves next week, watch the Inspector General’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and draw their own conclusions about these important matters,” said Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

The New York Times reported last month, Mr. Horowitz criticizes FBI officials for not following protocols while obtaining a surveillance warrant on a key Trump campaign figure. But officials were not motivated by a partisan bias against Mr. Trump as he has repeatedly insisted.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.