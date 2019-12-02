EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) - El Monte police have shot and killed a man they say was armed with a knife.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say a 911 call from a screaming woman sent officers to Cortada Street, where they were met by a man with a knife, leading to the shooting.

Details of what led up to the shooting weren’t immediately released.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

