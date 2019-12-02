Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page whose anti-Trump texts with ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok led to Republicans alleging political bias within the bureau insisted she did not commit a crime, according to a Daily Beast interview released Monday morning.

Ms. Page left the FBI last year after her extramarital affair with Mr. Strzok became public. She said President Trump’s attacks on her prompted her to speak out after more than a year.

In particular, she told The Daily Beast that Mr. Trump apparently mimicking an orgasm during a campaign rally in which he parodied the lovebirds by screaming out, “I love you, Lisa! I love you so much,” was the “straw that broke the camel’s back.”

“It’s like being punched in the gut,” she said. “My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again. The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. it’s sickening.”

Ms. Page’s comments appeared in a highly sympathetic interview with The Daily Beast. The interview ran exactly one week before an eagerly anticipated report detailing allegations of political bias at the FBI from Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz will be released.

A separate report released last year by Mr. Horowitz found that texts from Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page disparaging the president indicated “a biased state of mind” and implied “a wiliness to take official action to impact the presidential candidate’s electoral prospects.”

Ms. Page also defended her actions, saying she did not break the law.

“But it’s also very intimidating because he’s still the president of the United States,” she said. “And when the president accuses you of treason by name, despite the fact that I know there’s no fathomable way that I have committed any crime at all, let alone treason, he’s still somebody in a position to actually do something about that. To try to further destroy my life. It never goes away or stops, even when he’s not publicly attacking me.”

She said the attacks by Mr. Trump have left her fearful.

“I’m someone who’s always in my head anyway — so now otherwise normal interactions take on a different meaning,” Ms. Page said. “Like, when somebody makes eye contact with me on the Metro, I kind of wince, wondering if it’s because they recognize me, or are they just scanning the train like people do? It’s immediately a question of friend or foe? Or if I’m walking down the street or shopping and there’s somebody wearing Trump gear or a MAGA hat, I’ll walk the other way or try to put some distance between us because I’m not looking for conflict. Really, what I wanted most in this world is my life back.

