ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) - A man convicted of scamming a Georgia woman he met on a dating site out of thousands of dollars has been sentenced to prison.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports police in Tennessee arrested 34-year-old John Martin Hill in May and accused him of courting a Georgia woman on Match.com before stealing nearly $80,000 from her. The paper reports Hill claimed he was a millionaire and the two agreed to marry after a week. The victim then transferred money to Hill for a down payment on their new home.

Gwinnett Cpl. Michele Pihera said after the transaction, Hill disappeared with the money.

A Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office spokesman confirmed Hill pleaded guilty last week to theft and perjury. He was sentenced to seven years in prison plus 13 on probation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.