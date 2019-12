CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Police in Concord, New Hampshire, say a man armed with a gun robbed a convenience store.

Police said the man showed the gun at The Quick Stop store and fled with some cash on Sunday night. No one was hurt.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the case to contact them.

