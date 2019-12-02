For the second year in a row, the Baltimore Ravens donated $200,000 to Baltimore City Public Schools as part of the NFL’s social justice initiative.

The donation will go toward funding new HVAC systems for schools in the district.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, kicker Justin Tucker and linebacker Anthony Levine attended the announcement at Thomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle School and met with children:

Proud to be at Thomas Jefferson Elementary with @Ravens president Dick Cass, @jtuck9 @ALevine41 & @marlon_humphrey to announce a $200,000 donation to Balt. City Public Schools to fund HVAC units to support our future leaders. pic.twitter.com/M9ccRBub27 — Chad Steele (@CSteele32) December 2, 2019

The Ravens made an identical donation for the same purpose last year, but focused on one school’s heating and cooling systems. It remains an issue throughout the school district: The Baltimore Sun reported this year that roughly 50 schools in Baltimore don’t have air conditioning, and those schools had to close in early September when temperatures reached the 90s.

