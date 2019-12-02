Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, threatened Monday to sue Fox News after weekend host Steve Hilton recommended he be fired.

“I have not taken a penny for representing my friend, President Trump. I am outraged that @SteveHiltonx reported that I was trying to pursue private business deals in Ukraine to ‘enrich’ myself, when in reality I have made ZERO in Ukraine!” Mr. Giuliani tweeted. “Very lazy reporting!”

“Lawyers tell me @SteveHiltonx is a wild card and I should sue him for libel. He recklessly disregarded the truth,” he continued.

Mr. Giuliani, a former New York City mayor, has been under fire for months over his role in allegedly pressuring Ukraine to conduct investigations into the 2016 election and Democratic front-runner Joseph R. Biden, which the administration has denied.

In the wake of a New York Times report saying Mr. Giuliani was pursuing his own business deals in Ukraine, Mr. Hilton said on his show Sunday that Mr. Giuliani was an “unethical disaster.”

“It’s time to dump these toxic chumps,” Mr. Hilton said.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this article.

