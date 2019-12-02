Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg posed the first two questions in Monday’s oral arguments on her first day back in court after a health scare put her in the hospital.

The associate senior justice typically peppers the lawyers with questions early on during the arguments and didn’t let her recent illness slow her down Monday when the court heard a challenge to New York City’s ban on transporting firearms in and out of the city.

She asked a lawyer representing the gun rights groups why they are litigating the dispute after the city had amended its regulation to make it less restrictive.

“What’s left of this case?” Justice Ginsburg asked.

Justice Ginsburg was released from the hospital the Sunday before Thanksgiving after being admitted on Nov. 24 with a fever and chills, the Supreme Court announced.

Justice Ginsburg, who is 86 years old, was first evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in D.C. before being admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore over the weekend.

“With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated, and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning,” a Supreme Court spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.

The spokesperson followed up Sunday by saying the senior associate justice is at home and “doing well.”

Justice Ginsburg had cancerous nodules removed from her lung last year and was treated earlier this year for pancreatic cancer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.