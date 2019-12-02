LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says some Latin American nations are taking a “sharp turn toward democracy, capitalism and good government” in an address at the University of Louisville.

Pompeo was visiting Monday ahead of a trip to London for a NATO summit with President Trump. Pompeo was invited to speak by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as part of the university’s McConnell Center lecture series.

On the topic of Latin America, Pompeo says Bolivia has appointed its first ambassador to the U.S in 11 years and Venezuelans are pushing for democratic leadership, among other protests urging change in the region.

Pompeo mentioned a Kentucky connection, saying he was stationed at Fort Knox while serving in the military. He spoke briefly and answered a few questions posed by McConnell.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.