ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Police in Seward say a man found dead last summer was lured to a remote location and beaten to death with a baseball bat.

Five people are charged with first-degree murder and in the death of 21-year-old Preston Atwood.

Atwood disappeared Aug. 25 and was last seen at a beach across Resurrection Bay from Seward.

Police were led to his body four days later along a power line trail 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) north of Seward.

One of the men charged says they believed Atwood had sexually abused young women and they wanted to confront him.

Police say a 19-year-old suspect contacted Atwood, said she wanted to hang out with him and drove him to the beach.

Police say Atwood smoked marijuana with the group and afterward was killed.

