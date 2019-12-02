WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - The sister of a Wichita man who died after a drunken argument says she wants investigators and prosecutors to take another look at his death now that it has been ruled a homicide.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Rocio Rosales says her family wants “some kind of justice” for her brother, Raul Rodriguez. She says he ended up with a 3-inch (7.62 centimeter) cut on the back of his head in September when he was shoved and fell. She says paramedics bandaged him up and tried to convince him to go to the hospital. But he said no and died the next day.

The Sedgwick County district attorney declined to file charges, noting in part that pre-existing medical conditions, including chronic alcohol abuse, couldn’t be ruled out as substantially contributing to his death.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.