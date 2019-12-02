NANTICOKE, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania State Police have found a 15-year-old girl who was reported abducted by a man who stole a police vehicle.

Police say Samara Derwin was reported missing Sunday and believed to be abducted by 20-year-old Jordan Oliver. A police spokesman at the Wyoming barracks said just before midnight that she was found safe and no arrests have been made. An Amber Alert was canceled.

Further details haven’t been released.

Police had said Oliver was operating a stolen marked 2014 Nanticoke Police Department Ford Interceptor sports-utility vehicle and Derwin was last seen near Nanticoke High School.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.