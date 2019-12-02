The Supreme Court heard the first challenge to the right to bear arms in nearly a decade Monday, raising party-line concerns about New York City’s restrictive ban on transporting firearms.

The justices weighed a challenge against a regulation in New York City that prevented licensed firearm owners from transporting their weapons in and out of the area.

The legal battle was brought by gun rights activists after a federal appeals court upheld the city ordinance that only allowed licensed residents to take their firearms outside of their homes to seven shooting ranges within the city, thus prohibiting them from transporting the weapons to a second home or a range outside of city lines.

New York City, though, changed the regulation, amending it so that licensed firearm owners can transport their handguns to shooting ranges and second homes outside of the city limits. The officials contend this settles the lawsuit and want the court to dismiss the challenge as “moot.”

That argument was welcomed by several of the Democratic-appointed justices, who suggested the gun rights groups got what they want with the change in laws.

“You’re asking us to take a case where the other side has thrown in the towel,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor said.

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Justice Samuel Alito, though, thought there was still a controversy to be examined, asking whether a stop for coffee or to help a relative would run afoul of the city’s strict rules when moving licensed firearms in and out of the city limits.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. quizzed the attorney representing the city as to what prejudices in the future the gun rights groups may face if the case was dismissed now that the regulation was amended.

Observers on both sides of the issue are watching closely for clues as to whether the high court could use the case to expand gun rights, as it is the first time since 2010 the court will really grapple with the reach of the Constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

In 2008, the court in a 5-4 ruling held the Second Amendment guarantees the right to keep and bear arms, striking down a regulation in Washington, D.C., restricting the licensing of firearms and requiring gun owners to keep their weapons inside the home, dismantled.

Two years later, the court in another 5-4 ruling extended that protection to the states, striking down other gun bans in Illinois.

Despite the city of New York’s altering the regulation to appease the challengers, the high court still decided to keep oral arguments in the case on schedule for Monday — but the justices told the two sides they could address whether or not the challenge is now moot, which they did.

Justice Alito said the changing of the law after the Supreme Court decided to grant the appeal was an “extraordinary” move by the city.

But Richard Dearing, the attorney for New York City, contended its a “good thing, not a bad thing” when local government responds to litigation issues.

Jeffrey Wall, deputy solicitor general for the United States, sided with the gun rights groups in arguing such transportation bans have been “rare.”

