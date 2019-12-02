The Trump campaign said Monday it will not credential Bloomberg News reporters for campaign rallies and might not even field their questions, arguing the company’s decision not to investigate owner Michael Bloomberg or his Democratic primary foes is simply “wrong” and will harm President Trump.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale said the upshot of the policy is that Bloomberg News will continue to report critically on Mr. Trump but not his potential opponents.

“As President Trump’s campaign, we are accustomed to unfair reporting practices, but most news organizations don’t announce their biases so publicly,” Mr. Parscale said.

The Republican National Committee followed suit, announcing in a tweet from its chairwoman that they no longer planned to credential “Bloomberg representatives.”

In response, Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait rejected the idea his staff would act impartially.

“The accusation of bias couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said. “We have covered Donald Trump fairly and in an unbiased way since he became a candidate in 2015 and will continue to do so despite the restrictions imposed by the Trump campaign.”

The decision is the first major shock wave from Mr. Bloomberg’s decision to hop into the 2020 race on Nov. 24, portraying himself as a centrist alternative to far-left candidates. The former New York City mayor says he has the savvy and resources to defeat Mr. Trump.

Yet Mr. Bloomberg’s media empire employs about 2,700 journalists and analysts on its print, radio, magazine and television platforms, so editors had to confront potential conflicts of interest in covering the boss.

Mr. Micklethwait said in a staff memo last week that the news division would refrain from investigating Mr. Bloomberg, his finances and his family. It would also keep its distance from the mogul’s Democratic rivals.

Not since William Randolph Hearst’s unsuccessful bid for the 1904 Democratic presidential nomination has a major media mogul made a run for the presidency, and Mr. Micklethwait made it clear that the Bloomberg candidacy would be an unparalleled challenge.

“There is no point in trying to claim that covering this presidential campaign will be easy for a newsroom that has built up its reputation for independence in part by not writing about ourselves (and very rarely about our direct competitors),” Mr. Micklethwait said. “No previous presidential candidate has owned a journalistic organization of this size.”

The Trump campaign in 2016 revoked credentials for Washington Post reporters seeking to cover its rallies, dubbing the paper “phony” and “dishonest” as Mr. Trump ran as a bare-knuckled populist.

Monday’s decision from the 2020 edition comes in response to a “troubling” structural deficiency, rather than specific coverage.

“Bloomberg News has declared that they won’t investigate their boss or his Democrat competitors, many of whom are current holders of high office, but will continue critical reporting on President Trump,” Mr. Parscale said.

“Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events,” he added. “We will determine whether to engage with individual reporters or answer inquiries from Bloomberg News on a case-by-case basis. This will remain the policy of the Trump campaign until Bloomberg News publicly rescinds its decision.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wasted no time in rallying behind Trumpworld.

“Media outlets should be independent and fair, and this [reporting policy] decision proves that Bloomberg News is neither,” she tweeted. “The @GOP stands with @TeamTrump and will no longer credential Bloomberg representatives.”

• Valerie Richardson contributed to this story.

