President Trump said Monday he’ll slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Argentina and Brazil, accusing those countries of hurting U.S. farmers through currency manipulation.

“Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies. which is not good for our farmers,” the president tweeted hours before departing for a NATO conference in London. “Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries.”

The president had exempted both South American nations from steel and aluminum tariffs in March 2018.

Mr. Trump pushed back at critics who warned more than a year ago that tariffs on China would harm the U.S. economy.

“U.S. Markets are up as much as 21% since the announcement of Tariffs on 3/1/2018 - and the U.S. is taking in massive amounts of money (and giving some to our farmers, who have been targeted by China)!” he said on Twitter.

He is also is calling on the Federal Reserve to act to prevent other countries from devaluing their currencies. Mr. Trump says the Fed should “Lower Rates & Loosen.”

