By - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Authorities on Friday were investigating the cause of a house fire that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the home on Jarvis Road Thursday afternoon and a 27-year-old man was outside suffering from burns, police said in a statement.

The fire department extinguished the blaze and one person was found dead. Authorities have not released any information about the person’s identity.

TOP STORIES
Cruz welcomes Pelosi's delay sending articles of impeachment to Senate: Dems 'in a total panic'
Pelosi threatens to withhold impeachment articles until Senate guarantees 'fair' trial
Flagship evangelical magazine Christianity Today calls for Trump's removal

The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment of burns. The man’s name has not been released.

Two families were displaced from the duplex-style home. They received assistance from the American Red Cross and the Gloucester County emergency management office.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide