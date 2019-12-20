By - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - At least one Arizona Department of Public Safety officer was involved in a shooting in Tempe late Thursday night, the agency said in a brief statement that did not disclose who fired or whether anyone was injured.

However, azfamily.com, KPNX-TV and KNXV-TV, reported that a dead body was observed at the scene. Two of the outlets also reported that a DPS vehicle with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in the passenger side was seen being hauled away from the scene.

DPS spokesman Bart Graves responded to a request for information on a possible fatality and other circumstances of the shooting by saying the agency was gathering information and hoped to release a statement later Friday.

TOP STORIES
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong
Cruz welcomes Pelosi's delay sending articles of impeachment to Senate: Dems 'in a total panic'
Pelosi threatens to withhold impeachment articles until Senate guarantees 'fair' trial

The incident occurred shortly before midnight near the Loop 202 freeway and Scottsdale Road.

Scottsdale Road between Rio Salado Parkway and Loop 202 was closed for about six hours before it was reopened at 6:30 a.m.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide