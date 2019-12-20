By - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police in South Dakota have arrested four men in connection with a BB gun rampage that damaged more than 100 vehicles damaged.

Authorities in the town of Aberdeen began receiving reports of windows being shot out shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Police arrested four men this week and one of them is facing felony intentional damage, Aberdeen American News reported. Damaged vehicles were found throughout Aberdeen and Brown County.

Police said it appeared the men fired a BB gun from a moving vehicle.

