Federal officials said Friday the wave of vaping-related lung problems that killed more than 50 people and hospitalized thousands this year is “strongly linked” to a sticky substance used to dilute products with THC, a psychoactive chemical in cannabis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an exhaustive investigation affirmed evidence that Vitamin E acetate is the key culprit in the mysterious illnesses that rose sharply in June and peaked in September.

A study found 48 of 51 patients with a vaping-related lung injury had Vitamin E acetate in their system.

Government researchers studied cases from more than a dozen states, meaning the illnesses probably cannot be tied to a single, local supplier with tainted products.

Anne Schuchat, the principal deputy CDC director, said the practice of using Vitamin E acetate in THC vapes “really took off this last year,” which largely explains why cases spiked.

The lion’s share of the cases involved devices obtain from informal sources — such as family or friends — or the black market, as opposed to licensed vendors, according to Dr. Schuchat. She said a number of states that have legalized cannabis are exploring regulatory fixes.

Scientists aren’t sure why Vitamin E acetate is harmful.

It may cause a chemical reaction that damages the lining of the lungs and prevents them from expanding. Also, heating Vitamin E acetate to high temperatures appears to release a chemical byproduct that injures the lungs.

“Those are two theories — potentially one or both may be operating,” Dr. Schuchat said.

Hospital stays due to vaping have declined since their peak in September, as headlines increased awareness and state officials began to intervene.

The CDC found that people with cardiac or pulmonary conditions, sleep apnea or diabetes were more likely to die or risk readmission to the hospital for a vaping-related lung injury.

Dr. Schuchat said there is a small, but consistent, set of cases related to non-THC vapes — such e-cigarettes with nicotine — so there could be other substances causing lung injuries.

“There’s a lot more work to do,” Dr. Schuchat said.

Vaping-related illnesses killed 54 people in the U.S. and put 2,506 in the hospital this year, sparking headlines and alarming parents — including first lady Melania Trump.

Members of Congress and President Trump, who is signing legislation that raises the tobacco and vaping purchase age to 21, also fear that e-cigarettes are creating a new generation of nicotine addicts.

The CDC and Food and Drug Administration said children should never use vape products and that all people should avoid THC-containing devices, “particularly from informal sources like friends, family, or in-person or online sellers.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.