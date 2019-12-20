WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) - Friends of a Rhode Island woman gunned down in a shooting at a housing complex that injured two others remembered her Friday as a loving mother and active member of her seaside community who worked multiple jobs and volunteered.

Julie Lynn Cardinal, 47, was killed in a shooting at Babcock Village in Westerly near the Connecticut state line. The 66-year-old gunman shot her and two other women before killing himself.

Police haven’t identified the shooter, the victims or a possible motive, but Cardinal’s friends have named her as the woman killed in local media. They have launched a campaign on social media to help pay for her funeral expenses.

Caswell Cooke Jr., executive director of the Misquamicut Business Association, told The Providence Journal that Cardinal had been among those who volunteered to help restore the town after Superstorm Sandy devastated it in 2012. She later served as the association’s membership director.

Gene Arganese, owner of the Sandy Shore Hotel, where Cardinal had worked part time, said the mother of five children began working the daytime shift at Babcock Village about two months ago and had been training to become a manager.

“She was just the wrong person,” he told the Journal. “I’m just sick about it. It should have never happened to her. She’s a sweetheart, there’s no words to say. She’s got a big heart. A hard worker, And honest. All she’d talk about were her kids.”

Cardinal was also a vocal critic of the Westerly Yacht Club after its members voted in 2016 to uphold its men-only policy.

And she worked as a real estate agent and co-hosted two local radio shows in recent years, The Westerly Sun reported.

