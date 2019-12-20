President Trump is running even with or ahead of the leading candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination across the states most likely to decide the outcome of next year’s election, according to polling released on Friday.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden fared the best across “battleground” states, which includes the 15 states decided by 8 points or less in 2016, according to the CNN poll. He and Mr. Trump were tied at 47% apiece.

But Mr. Trump led Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts by 2 points, 48% to 46%, he led Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont by 4 points, 49% to 45%, and he led Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, by 5 points, 48% to 43%.

Nationally, Mr. Biden held a 5-point, 49% to 44% lead over Mr. Trump, and Mr. Sanders held a 4-point, 49% to 45% lead. Ms. Warren and Mr. Buttigieg were about even with the president.

Mr. Trump managed to carry enough states in 2016 to win the Electoral College, even as he lost the popular vote to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Despite lackluster favorability ratings, the president could be buoyed next year by positive marks on the economy.

Seventy-six percent said economic conditions in the U.S. are good — more than the 67% who said so at this time last year and the highest share since an 80% mark in February 2001.

The latest results from the poll were released the day after the leading Democratic contenders participated in a debate in Los Angeles.

The survey of 1,005 U.S. adults was taken from Dec. 12-15 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

