By - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - The California commission that regulates government ethics unanimously approved a $23,500 fine against a former Fresno schools trustee for conflicts of interest.

An investigation by the California Fair Political Practices Commission found that Brooke Ashjian, a former Fresno Unified School District trustee, made decisions on issues in which he had a financial interest.

The investigation also concluded that the trustee, who served on the board for a single term from 2014-2018, failed to timely disclose some four dozen sources of income and interests in real property, The Fresno Bee reported Friday.

Ashjian has already paid the fine, but the money remained frozen in escrow until the board officially voted Thursday, which it did without discussion. Ashjian declined to comment on the vote.

The commission order notes that while the violations are serious, there was no evidence that he intended to conceal, deceive or mislead the public. He does not have a history of prior violations, the order noted.

