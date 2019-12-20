By - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Families of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims have filed legal notices that reserve their right to sue the city.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the wrongful death claims will allow the families to file lawsuits through May 31, 2021.

That date will be the second anniversary of the massacre. A longtime city engineer opened fire in a municipal building, shooting 16 people and killing 12. He died in a gunfight with police.

The claims were filed by the families of four city workers. They are LaQuita Brown, Joshua Hardy, Missy Langer and Kate Nixon.

Kevin Martingayle, a Virginia Beach attorney, told the newspaper that the filings don’t “necessarily indicate a true intention to sue the city. But he said, they keep the “door open and the option available.”

