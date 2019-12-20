The FBI had operational informants inside the Trump campaign and among Trump associates, according to the Justice Department’s inspector general report.

The finding appears to be the first official confirmation that there were FBI-paid spies, called confidential human sources (CHS), close to President Trump.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report tends to downplay his finding. But he does say that one informant reported information directly to Crossfire Hurricane, the code name for the FBI probe into Trump-Russia connections led by agent Peter Strzok.

The IG wrote:

“We also identified several individuals who had either a connection to candidate Trump or a role in the Trump campaign, and were also FBI CHSs, but who were not tasked as part of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

“One such CHS did provide the Crossfire Hurricane team with general information about Crossfire Hurricane subjects Page and Manafort, but we found that this CHS had no further involvement in the investigation.”

That was a reference to Carter Page, an adviser whom the FBI wiretapped for a year, and former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Crossfire picked them, and two other Trump associates, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former adviser George Papadopoulos, as subjects to investigate in August 2016.

The Horowitz report said Crossfire agents assigned “several” informants to all four subjects.

The most notable CHS was Stefan Halper, a professor at Cambridge University in the UK who ingratiated himself to Mr. Page and Papadopoulos. Mr. Halper also contacted and tried to get information from a senior campaign official at Trump Towers headquarters in New York.

