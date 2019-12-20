Federal prosecutors charged a New Jersey man this week with threatening to kill ICE agents after he took to Twitter to wish for a mass shooting at ICE officers, saying he wanted to see them “get smoked.”

“We need to kill all ICE agents,” Carlos Alejandro Tariche posted to his account last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Special Agent David Brodie said in a criminal complaint filed in federal court Thursday.

He went on to say he knows how to “paint houses” — a reference, the ICE agent said, to mafia hitmen in the movie “The Irishman.”

Mr. Tarishe, 22, is the latest to face prosecution for social media threats against the government’s deportation agency.

But the government has struggled to make the case.

A federal jury in Massachusetts earlier this month acquitted a man who made similar threats on Twitter, offering a $500 bounty to anyone who killed an ICE agent.

“I am broke but I will scrounge and literally give $500 to anyone who kills an ICE agent,” Brandon Ziobrowski told his 448 followers. He went on to say he was serious about it.

But his lawyer argued he was making a joke and it was protected by the First Amendment.

Mr. Ziobrowski’s tweets were part of the vitriol aimed at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid the Trump administration’s get-tough policy on illegal immigration.

It wasn’t clear from the court filings what spurred Mr. Tarishe’s threats.

