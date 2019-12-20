By Associated Press - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - A South Florida police officer shot himself in the hand early Friday while trying to shoot a dog that was charging toward him, authorities said.

The officer was responding to a call at a home in Davie when the family’s dog ran toward him, Lt. Mark Leone told news outlets. Davie is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

While the officer was trying to shoot the dog, he instinctively put his and out to protect himself, Leone said. The bullet hit his hand.

Another officer helped him tie a belt around his arm to stop the bleeding, The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. The injuries weren’t considered life threatening.

Leone said the dog was grazed by the bullet and is expected to be OK.

