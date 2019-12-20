By Associated Press - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday at the state Capitol and several government buildings in St. Petersburg, Florida, to honor U.S. Navy Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham.

The 19-year-old St. Petersburg native was one of three American sailors killed two weeks ago when a Saudi flight student opened fire at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.

The governor said flags will remain at half-staff “as a mark of respect” from sunrise to sundown in Tallahassee, as well as at the Pinellas County courthouse and St. Petersburg City Hall.

TOP STORIES
Mark Levin's speedy solution to the Pelosi problem
Iowa woman intentionally ran over 14-year-old girl with car because she was 'a Mexican': Police
Democrat witness says Trump not impeached until articles sent to Senate

Haitham was undergoing flight crew training in Pensacola. He was planning to graduate from the the program by the end of the year.

U.S. Naval Academy graduate Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, of Enterprise, Alabama, and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, 21, of Richmond Hill, Georgia also died in the violence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide