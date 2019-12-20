California Gov. Gavin Newsom defends the ‘wine cave’

After Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles, California Gov. Gavin Newsom defended the infamous “wine cave” where Mayor Pete Buttigieg recently held a fundraiser, saying many Democrats have used the California wine cellar for similar events.

“That cave has been used by Democrats all across the country for fundraising — probably a hundred congressional representatives have benefited from the use of that,” Mr. Newsom told reporters. “I’m in the business, so I know that place well.”

“Democrats are good at begrudging people,” he said. “I don’t know what it is. I just don’t think it’s healthy.”

During the debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts had ripped into Mr. Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, for holding a recent fundraiser at a billionaire’s wine cellar in the state.

“I don’t know why someone that’s had success should apologize for it, or be embarrassed by it, or now no longer be able to participate in the democratic process,” Mr. Newsom said.

Mr. Newsom had endorsed Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California for president, but Ms. Harris has since left the race. He declined to name a specific candidate that he would now officially support.

“I feel really connected to a lot of them,” he said.

