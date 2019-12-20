By - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia minister has been arrested on charges that he committed sexual assaults in Oregon.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells local news outlets that Helio Ferriera was arrested on Dec. 3.

Investigators said they have linked the 41-year-old Ferreira to crimes committed in the Portland area in 2012, 2016 and 2018.

Officials declined to release further details, citing the “sensitivity” of the cases.

Police in Portland are trying to find out whether Ferreira has links to any other sexual assault cases, investigators said.

Ferriera remained jailed without bail in the Lowndes County jail on Friday, listed as a fugitive from justice. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer representing him.

