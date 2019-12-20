By - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Numerous officers have responded to a local government facility in North Carolina where witnesses have reported gunfire.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that over 20 police cars were at the scene of the municipal building Friday morning.

It wasn’t immediately known if there have been any injuries.

TOP STORIES
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong
Cruz welcomes Pelosi's delay sending articles of impeachment to Senate: Dems 'in a total panic'
Pelosi threat upends Constitution, fuels partisan furor

Herbert Martinez tells local news outlets a coworker at the site ran out and told him someone was shooting inside. Martinez said he stayed in his truck and heard gunshots.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide